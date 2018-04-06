LISTEN: Beastie Boys' Ad-Rock Remixed Spoon's "Can I Sit Next To You"

Beastie Boys are legends. Spoon rocks. So why not see what happens when you bring the two together? Beastie Boys’ own Ad-Rock did just that.

Preview his remix of the Hot Thoughts track “Can I Sit Next To You” below. You’re welcome.

Spoon will continue touring next month—including a string of June co-headlining dates with Grizzly Bear—in support of last year’s release. The bands teamed up with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sold along the co-headlining tour will benefit Everytown for Gun Safety, which seeks to end gun violence.