LISTEN: Beastie Boys' Ad-Rock Remixed Spoon's "Can I Sit Next To You"
April 6, 2018
Beastie Boys are legends. Spoon rocks. So why not see what happens when you bring the two together? Beastie Boys’ own Ad-Rock did just that.
Preview his remix of the Hot Thoughts track “Can I Sit Next To You” below. You’re welcome.
Spoon will continue touring next month—including a string of June co-headlining dates with Grizzly Bear—in support of last year’s release. The bands teamed up with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sold along the co-headlining tour will benefit Everytown for Gun Safety, which seeks to end gun violence.
‘Can I Sit Next to You’ @adrock remix. Out now on all yer streaming services.https://t.co/6VJ5u0WdWt pic.twitter.com/7fOhihVA8d— SPOON (@spoontheband) April 6, 2018