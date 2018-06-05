LISTEN: Beck Remixes U2's "Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way"

Beck synthed out U2’s “Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way,” adding dance-worthy beats to the Songs of Experience track. Listen below!

This isn’t the first time Beck’s added his own twist to a U2 song. “Lights of Home”—another track off 2017’s Songs of Experience—got the Beck treatment a few months ago. Listen to “Lights of Home (Free Yourself / Beck Remix),” which was exclusively released for Record Store Day 2018, below!

Both U2 and Beck are currently touring throughout 2018.