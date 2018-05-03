LISTEN: Florence + The Machine Share New Song, “Hunger”

Florence + The Machine are back, and they’ve just shared “Hunger,” the song they’ve been teasing on their newly created Instagram. Better yet? You can listen to the new song on their just-announced upcoming album, High As Hope, when it drops June 29.

But who wants to wait until June for new Florence + The Machine?! Catch "Hunger" and its Andres Gonzalez Rojas-directed video below!

Of the song, frontwoman Florence Welch reveals that she never intended for the “Hunger” lyrics to be set to music.

In fact, Welch explains, “It was a poem written in an effort to understand the ways I looked for love in things that were not love.”

We’re glad the poem became a song, though, because we’re loving the powerful track. Both "Hunger" and last month’s “Sky Full of Song” will appear on High as Hope, the band’s first new record since 2015’s How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful. Pre-order the upcoming album here.

