LISTEN: Florence + The Machine Share Slow Burner "Big God"
The latest from 'High As Hope'
June 19, 2018
Florence + The Machine dropped another High As Hope preview in the form of the slow burner “Big God.”
The song, which features Kamasi Washington, also credits The xx’s Jamie xx as a co-writer and follows “Hunger” and “Sky Full of Song.”
As for the Autumn de Wilde-directed video, that was teased below and will premiere Wednesday, June 20.
BIG GOD. LISTEN NOW https://t.co/ZVJjrdCh1R— florence welch (@flo_tweet) June 19, 2018
Video directed by @autumndewilde
Choreographed by Akram Khan and Florence Welch pic.twitter.com/3t8pNsfDVG
High As Hope drops June 29, and the band will tour across North America this fall in support of the album come August.
For more on Florence + The Machine, watch our exclusive interview here.