LISTEN: Gorillaz Share New Song "Sorcererz"

Gorillaz just dropped another new track! The song, called “Sorcererz,” has a chill, summery feel, and you can catch the track and its accompanying hypnotizing-kaleidoscope-of-a-visualizer below.

“Sorcererz” drops on the heels of the recently shared “Humility” and “Lake Zurich,” which were both released just last week. All three songs will be featured on the upcoming Gorillaz album, The Now Now, which you can get your hands on soon—on June 29, to be exact.