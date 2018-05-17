LISTEN: Nine Inch Nails Share New Song “God Break Down The Door”

Bad Witch is almost here, and you can listen to Nine Inch Nails’ brand-new “God Break Down The Door” below.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Beats 1, frontman Trent Reznor revealed that he was “largely inspired” by LCD Soundsystem to bring fans a unique concert-going experience. And if you want in on any of the band’s upcoming shows, you’ll have to buy your tickets at the box office so that tickets get to fans, not bots, explains Reznor.

“God Break Down The Door” and five other tracks will make up the final installment of the band’s trilogy of albums, following 2016’s Not The Actual Events and 2017’s ADD VIOLENCE.

Bad Witch (track listing below) drops June 22, and you can pre-order your copy here.