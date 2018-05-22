LISTEN: Rise Against Share Alternate Version of "House On Fire"

Rise Against have announced a new project dubbed The Ghost Note Symphonies, Vol. 1. The album will include reimagined songs from the band’s catalog, featuring “stripped-down instrumentation with unique orchestration,” according to a press release.

Ahead of the album’s July 27 release, Rise Against shared the first sampling of what’s to come.

Listen to the alternate version of the hit Wolves song “House On Fire” below!

The Ghost Note Symphonies, Vol. 1 will be released on July 27, and Rise Against will head out along their Mourning in Amerika Tour with AFI and Anti-Flag the next day.