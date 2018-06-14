LISTEN: Young The Giant Share New Track, "Simplify"

Young The Giant have shared a new song called “Simplify.” Listen below!

This marks the first new music we've heard from the band since the release of 2016's Home of the Strange.

Speaking about “Simplify,” frontman Sameer Gadhia explains, “Everything in modern life is complicated. Each decision divides into possible alternatives, reflections multiplying within themselves endlessly, like a room of a thousand mirrors. We construct images of how life should be lived: how to act, dress, tweet, and vote, and often times it is easy to lose your true self.”

He continues, “But love is simple. It is the closest thing to truth, and even though love can be compromising, painful, and exhausting, we can only see our truest selves in the eyes of another. This is the essence of our new song, 'Simplify.'”

The band also announced a headlining North American tour with LIGHTS, which is slated for Fall 2018.