Mike Shinoda Hits Santa Monica Pier in "Promises I Can't Keep" Video

Last month, Mike Shinoda dropped his highly anticipated solo record, Post Traumatic.

"It's basically like a diary of the last year and so the album starts pretty dark and then it comes out of the darkness," Shinoda shared with radio.com.

Now, we’ve got a new piece of the album to explore, as Shinoda shared the Mark Fiore-directed video for the Post Traumatic track “Promises I Can’t Keep.” The contemplative song serves as the soundtrack to Shinoda’s solo visit to the Santa Monica Pier, and you can watch it below.

The deeply personal album features several amazing collaborators—all of which were carefully selected based on their shared experiences. Find out more about Post Traumatic in our exclusive interview below.