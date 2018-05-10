Nine Inch Nails Announce New Album, ‘Bad Witch,’ and North American Tour

Nine Inch Nails have announced the final installment in their album trilogy. Following 2016’s Not The Actual Events and 2017’s ADD VIOLENCE comes 2018’s Bad Witch. See the album artwork and track listing below.

Set for a June 22 release date, the album won’t adhere to the band’s original vision for the three-album series because, according to frontman Trent Reznor, those initial ideas were “too predictable.” Instead, Reznor explains, Nine Inch Nails let the EP "reveal itself" to them, rather than trying to make it happen, telling the BBC, “It’s not what we expected it to be.”

In addition to the album announcement, the band unveiled its Cold and Black and Infinite North America 2018 tour with The Jesus and Mary Chain. The tour kicks off September 13.

Photo courtesy of Capitol Music Group

But Nine Inch Nails are trying something new. On its website, the band explains that tickets for the upcoming tour will be sold in-person only. Yes, that means you have to physically leave your home and head to venue box offices to purchase your tickets, which, according to the band, will “likely suck, but in a different way.” Think of it as a cool little transport back to concert-going in simpler times.

Photo courtesy of Capitol Music Group

Pre-order Bad Witch ahead of its June 22 release.