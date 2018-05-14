Party Like It’s 1979 with The Smashing Pumpkins Ahead of Reunion Tour

There’s nothing like a good-old-fashioned house party, especially one hosted by The Smashing Pumpkins.

The band announced its 1979 House Party will take place at a “secret residential location” on June 28, a few weeks before the Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour kicks off.

The Los Angeles house party was inspired by the band’s official “1979” video (below) and will feature an intimate Smashing Pumpkins performance on location.

To get an invite to the party, you’ll have to enter here.

So, who’s ready to party like it’s 1979?

The Smashing Pumpkins’ Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour will reunite three out of the four members of the classic lineup—Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha—and begins July 12 in Glendale, AZ.