Pearl Jam's Mike McCready to be Honored at 2018 MusiCares Concert for Recovery

Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready recently scored Elvis Presley: The Searcher, which heads to HBO April 14, and Sadie, which makes its SXSW premiere on March 10. (See both trailers below.)

Now, he’s about to be honored in a big way. For his support of MusiCares* and to honor his dedication to helping those in addiction recovery, McCready is set to receive the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award at this year’s Concert for Recovery.

"Recovery is a journey that you take each day, and mine has been affirming from a musical standpoint and a community perspective," said McCready in a statement.

"To be able to raise funds for MusiCares and the critical addiction recovery work they do for music people across the country all year long is humbling, and it speaks to the way we can come together to help those in need."

McCready will be honored during the concert, which will feature performances by Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses), Slash (Guns N’ Roses), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Nancy Wilson (Heart), Barrett Martin (Screaming Trees), and Mike Ness (Social Distortion).

Of course, McCready “and friends” will perform as well. We don’t want to spread fake news, but could “and friends” be code for “Pearl Jam”? Hope so.

Either way, the event takes place on Thursday, May 10 at The Showbox in Seattle.

*MusiCares is The Recording Academy’s charity that provides financial, medical, and personal assistance as well as human services to musicians in need, offering a wide variety of programs in everything from financial assistance to substance abuse treatment.