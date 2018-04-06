Studio Brussel Unveils 1991 Interview with Kurt Cobain

On November 23, 1991, just after Nirvana released their second studio album, Nevermind, the band stopped by Studio Brussel, a Dutch-speaking radio station in Belgium. Footage of the interview with frontman Kurt Cobain was thought to be lost in “the huge archives of the Belgian public television and radio,” but it’s since been discovered and shared on YouTube.

It’s particularly interesting to hear Cobain’s praise of Dave Grohl, especially because in 2005, as Consequence of Sound notes, Grohl revealed that this wasn’t always the case, telling Rolling Stone that there was a time when Kurt wasn’t happy with his drum playing.

Watch the animated interview below: