Surprise Show Marks the Return of Vampire Weekend

On Monday (April 23), Vampire Weekend stepped back on the stage for the first time in 4 years (excluding the 2016 Bernie Sanders rally performances), Pitchfork reports.

The appearance took place at Los Angeles’ Largo Theater for Running Late with Scott Rogowsky. While Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig was billed as a guest for the night, attendees were treated to a surprise performance when the rest of the band took to the stage to perform two of its hits: “Unbelievers” and “Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa,” which transitioned into a cover of “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles, NME reports.

According to NME, fans present at the show noted the band’s new lineup following Rostam Batmanglij’s 2016 departure from the band. While Koenig, Chris Baio (bass), and Chris Tomson (drums) were seen onstage, so were three “new” members on percussion, keys, and guitar. (We use the term “new” lightly because it has yet to be confirmed whether this was a one-off or if these three will officially join the band.)

The band is currently working on their fourth album, Mitsubishi Macchiato. Koenig recently said via Twitter the album is 80% done, but the final 20% is the hardest. Fingers crossed that this week’s surprise performance means the hard work is over with.