Tenacious D Will Return with ‘Pick of Destiny’ Sequel

Tenacious D recently played Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival. But remember that time the duo—made up of Jack Black and Kyle Gass—was on a mission to find a guitar pick that would make them the greatest rock band of all time in 2006’s Pick of Destiny?

Apparently they’re making a comeback.

During their Shaky Knees set, Black announced that Tenacious D will return in part two this October. See the announcement below!

The last new stuff we heard from the duo was 2012’s Rize of the Fenix, so get pumped for the new flick!