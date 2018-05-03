Travel Back in Time with Lord Huron’s “Wait by the River” Performance

Last night (5/2) on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Lord Huron stopped by to perform a new track with an old-school feel.

Let the band transport you back to the ‘50s in the below doo-wop style performance of “Wait by the River.”

“Wait by the River” can be found on Lord Huron’s third studio album, Vide Noir, which dropped April 20.

The band is currently working its way through the US through the summer. See the full list of tour dates here.