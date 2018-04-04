Vicky Cornell Appointed to NYSPCC’s Children Council

Vicky Cornell has been appointed to The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children’s (NYSPCC) Children Council.

"I am excited to join The NYSPCC to support its extraordinary work positively impacting the lives of vulnerable children nationwide," said Vicky Cornell in a statement. "Chris and I always shared a strong belief in helping children, and the mission of The NYSPCC is perfectly aligned with our foundation's mission."

That mission, of course, is the Chris & Vicky Cornell Foundation, which she co-founded with her late husband, Chris Cornell. The Foundation serves to help children affected by the trauma associated with child abuse, neglect, poverty, addiction, and/or foster care.

As for The NYSPCC, that was founded back in 1875, making it the first child protective agency of its kind. Its primary goal is to provide care to child victims (and their caretakers) of abuse and neglect.

As a member of The Children’s Council, Cornell will help raise awareness and funds to further the NYSPCC’s mission.