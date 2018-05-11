WATCH: Arctic Monkeys Perform “Four Out of Five” on ‘Fallon’

After five years, Arctic Monkeys have returned with the brilliant concept album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, and the band hit The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to give the television debut of its lead single, “Four Out of Five.”

Maybe it’s the song’s lyrics. Maybe it’s the band’s retro look. Maybe it’s that infectious bass line. Whatever the reason, we’re diggin’ the vibe.

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino dropped today (May 11), and they’ll head out on tour in support of the album later this month in Berlin, Germany.