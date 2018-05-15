WATCH: Arctic Monkeys Perform “She Looks Like Fun” on ‘Corden’

Last night, the Arctic Monkeys hit The Late Late Show with James Corden to perform “She Looks Like Fun” off their latest album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

The band’s Corden appearance follows its recent Fallon performance of “Four Out of Five”—Arctic Monkeys released that song’s official video soon thereafter.

Both songs can be found on Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, the band’s first album released in five years. It was kept tightly under wraps with no songs released before the album’s debut on May 11.

The band kicks off its North American tour in October.