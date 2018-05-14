WATCH: Arctic Monkeys Share Unsettling “Four Out of Five” Video

Arctic Monkeys have shared the first video for their new track “Four Out of Five.”

What starts out looking like a scene from a Wes Anderson film quickly turns into what, as NME points out, could double as a part of Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining peppered with bits from A Clockwork Orange—and if you’ve seen either of those movies, you’ll understand why the below Ben Chappell- and Aaron Brown-directed video feels a bit unsettling.

“Four Out of Five” can be found on the just-released Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, which introduces a new sound for the Arctic Monkeys. We recently spoke with frontman Alex Turner to hear all about the album’s departure from 2013’s AM sound, and you can hear some of what he had to say below.

You can find more from Turner on the new record and its making here.