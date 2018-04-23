WATCH: Bishop Briggs Performs “White Flag” on ‘Corden’

Last Thursday (April 19), moments before her debut album Church of Scars dropped, Bishop Briggs stopped by to perform “White Flag” on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Watch the energetic performance below featuring a whole lot of skipping, jumping, and of course, that signature double-bun hairstyle.

While we’re on the topic of her hair, Bishop Briggs has said her sister is her hair stylist. We had the chance to sit down with the sisters and learned a bit about their hilarious family history. Check it out in the exclusive clip below!

Church of Scars is Bishop Brigg’s first full-length album and features “White Flag,” “Wild Horses,” “Dream," and “River,” among others. You can find all ten songs here.