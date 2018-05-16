WATCH: CHVRCHES Perform “Miracle” on ‘Fallon’
May 16, 2018
Last night (May 15) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, CHVRCHES performed a new Love Is Dead track. Sporting a self-proclaimed “glitter goth” look, frontwoman Lauren Mayberry was the focus of the “Miracle” performance.
Look for her and the band through the haze below.
Glitter goth for @FallonTonight ----☠️ pic.twitter.com/OEgggH2egI— Lauren Mayberry (@laurenevemay) May 16, 2018
CHVRCHES will spend most of their summer overseas, but you can catch them stateside this fall.
The group’s third studio album, Love Is Dead, drops May 25. Pre-order your copy here, and see the full tracklisting below.
1. Graffiti
2. Get Out
3. Deliverance
4. My Enemy (feat. Matt Berninger)
5. Forever
6. Never Say Die
7. Miracle
8. Graves
9. Heaven/Hell
10. God's Plan
11. Really Gone
12. ii
13. Wonderland