WATCH: CHVRCHES Perform “Miracle” on ‘Fallon’

Last night (May 15) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, CHVRCHES performed a new Love Is Dead track. Sporting a self-proclaimed “glitter goth” look, frontwoman Lauren Mayberry was the focus of the “Miracle” performance.

Look for her and the band through the haze below.

CHVRCHES will spend most of their summer overseas, but you can catch them stateside this fall.

The group’s third studio album, Love Is Dead, drops May 25. Pre-order your copy here, and see the full tracklisting below.

1. Graffiti

2. Get Out

3. Deliverance

4. My Enemy (feat. Matt Berninger)

5. Forever

6. Never Say Die

7. Miracle

8. Graves

9. Heaven/Hell

10. God's Plan

11. Really Gone

12. ii

13. Wonderland