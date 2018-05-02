Foo Fighters

WATCH: Couple Gets Married at Foo Fighters Concert

May 2, 2018
Maura O'Malley

Fancy yourself a Foo Fighters fan? This couple just one-upped you.

As NME reports, Belinda Marie Ramos and Tony Rosales tied the knot during the band’s April 21 show in Dallas among a sea of Foo Fighters fans.

Watch the pair get hitched to “Everlong” below!

You crazy kids, you.

The wedding follows KISS Guy’s now infamous “Monkey Wrench” performance and precedes John Travolta’s recent Foo Fighters cameo

