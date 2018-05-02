WATCH: Couple Gets Married at Foo Fighters Concert
May 2, 2018
Fancy yourself a Foo Fighters fan? This couple just one-upped you.
As NME reports, Belinda Marie Ramos and Tony Rosales tied the knot during the band’s April 21 show in Dallas among a sea of Foo Fighters fans.
Watch the pair get hitched to “Everlong” below!
Hey @foofighters big shout out for being the band at your wedding . Thanks a million to the staff at the starplex pavilion for helping our dreams come true #foofighterswedding #bestfoodayever #davegrohl #foofighters pic.twitter.com/ioq9Sunj4p— Belinda Marie Rosales (@BeLLaHMaReE) April 23, 2018
You crazy kids, you.
The wedding follows KISS Guy’s now infamous “Monkey Wrench” performance and precedes John Travolta’s recent Foo Fighters cameo.