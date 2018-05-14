WATCH: Dave Grohl’s Daughter Violet Gives Adele a Run for Her Money

The Foo Fighters are known for bringing random fans from the crowd onstage. But during last night’s Notes & Words concert to benefit UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, Dave Grohl invited someone more familiar onto the stage: his 12-year-old daughter, Violet Grohl. (You know her from the Foos’ “The Sky Is a Neighborhood” video.)

Backed by her dad on acoustic guitar, Violet proved she’s got chops, covering Adele’s “When We Were Young.” Watch below!

#davegrohl #violetgrohl #adele #foxtheater A post shared by S.Khan (@skhan_ca) on May 12, 2018 at 11:53pm PDT

Like father, like daughter, huh? It gets better. After the Adele cover, Violet’s younger sister, Harper, walked onstage, where she and Violet added backing vocals to their dad’s performance of “The Sky Is a Neighborhood.”

Foo Fighters are touring in support of 2017’s Concrete and Gold all summer, making their way back to The States in July.