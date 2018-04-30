WATCH: Foo Fighters Bring John Travolta, Billy Idol Onstage

In the latest installment of “Dave Grohl does awesome things,” the Foo Fighters frontman covered the Grease classic “You’re The One That I Want” … which sounds like an odd cover for a rock concert until it becomes clear that Grease star John Travolta was watching the show backstage.

Of course, Grohl brings him out from behind the curtains to introduce him to concert-goers. Watch Danny Zuko’s brief appearance in the fan-shot footage below!

That moment when John travolta comes out on stage for the foo fighters and they start playing grease #welcometorockville #FooFighters pic.twitter.com/dw8R7f8rQW — Tyler Dennett (@SkateTaco) April 30, 2018

During the same show—at Jacksonville’s Welcome to Rockville festival—Billy Idol joined the Foos to cover John Lennon’s 1971 track “Gimme Some Truth.” The surprise performance can be seen in the below fan-shot clip.