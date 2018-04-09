WATCH: Go on a Record Hunt with Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba

We’re going hunting—record hunting, that is—and we’re taking Chris Carrabba with us! Come along for the ride in our exclusive clip with the Dashboard Confessional frontman to find out which vinyl he recommends, from the records he’s currently spinning to the first he ever bought.

The Cure, Radiohead, and First Aid Kit are great and all (seriously though), but have you heard Dashboard Confessional’s new album? You should. Crooked Shadows dropped February 9, and you can get your copy here or at your local record store.

In the meantime, check out the band’s just-released “Heart Beat Here” video.