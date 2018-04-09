Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional

WATCH: Go on a Record Hunt with Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba

Carrabba’s got some awesome recommendations in our EXCLUSIVE clip!

April 9, 2018
Maura O'Malley

We’re going hunting—record hunting, that is—and we’re taking Chris Carrabba with us! Come along for the ride in our exclusive clip with the Dashboard Confessional frontman to find out which vinyl he recommends, from the records he’s currently spinning to the first he ever bought.

The Cure, Radiohead, and First Aid Kit are great and all (seriously though), but have you heard Dashboard Confessional’s new album? You should. Crooked Shadows dropped February 9, and you can get your copy here or at your local record store.

In the meantime, check out the band’s just-released “Heart Beat Here” video.

Dashboard Confessional
Chris Carrabba
The Cure
First Aid Kit
Crooked Shadows
Heart Beat Here