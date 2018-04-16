WATCH: Greta Van Fleet Keep Rock Alive at Coachella

Looking at this year’s Coachella lineup, you’d be hard-pressed to find much hard rock. And maybe that’s why Michigan rockers Greta Van Fleet drew in a packed crowd for their Friday, April 13 set. But maybe not.

Maybe, just maybe, this band really is the next Led Zeppelin. Whether or not this proves to be true, it’s hard to deny that frontman Josh Kiszka sounds nearly identical to Robert Plant. Even wilder? Plant has actually given Greta Van Fleet his rare stamp of approval. What’s more, classic rock giant Elton John invited the band to play his 2018 Oscars viewing party.

Needless to say, we’re not the only ones who can’t get enough of the band. They sell out shows within minutes of tickets going on sale—and for good reason. They rock. Plain and simple.

Now, without further ado, catch two songs from Greta Van Fleet’s Coachella set: “Black Smoke Rising” and “Lover Leaver Taker Believer.”