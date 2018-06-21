WATCH: James Bay & The Rolling Stones Perform "Beast of Burden"

On Tuesday night (June 19), “Pink Lemonade” singer James Bay joined veteran rockers The Rolling Stones onstage.

Together, both musical acts performed the classic 1978 Stones hit “Beast of Burden.” Watch Bay and Mick Jagger belt it out in the fan-shot video below.

Posting about the duet, Bay writes: “This band have probably shaped the way I make music and perform more than anyone else.”

This band have probably shaped the way I make music and perform more than anyone else. Their relentless passion and energy on stage is so inspiring. I can’t believe last night was real. THANK YOU X pic.twitter.com/m4eWU44aDd — James Bay (@JamesBayMusic) June 20, 2018

