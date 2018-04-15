WATCH: The Killers Cover Tom Petty at Rock Hall Induction Ceremony

Last night during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cleveland, The Killers paid tribute to one of the most beloved names in rock, Tom Petty, opening the show with an impressive cover of the classic “American Girl.”

But that wasn’t the only Killers action to happen during the event.

Frontman Brandon Flowers inducted The Cars—a major influence of the band’s—into the Hall of Fame, and we were all ears when he told us about both honors:

So, just how was Flowers the chosen one to induct rock giants The Cars?

"I've made it a habit of reaching out to people who've inspired me, and so about a year ago, I emailed Ric (Ocasek), and so maybe that started the ball rolling before I even realized it."

In other words, "If you want to be asked to induct a band, email the singer," Flowers jokes.

As for the tribute, The Killers have cited Petty as another major influence in the past.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's newest members are Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, Nina Simone, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Watch the full event when it airs on HBO May 5 at 8 PM ET.