WATCH: Thom Yorke Scores Remake of '70s Cult Classic 'Suspiria'

Cult horror movie Suspiria is being brought out of the ‘70s and into present day with a Luca Guadagnino-directed remake, and the film’s been scored by Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke.

Watch the creepy trailer—a flashback to horror films of the late ‘70s/early ‘80s—below to get a first listen!

While this marks Yorke’s first feature film score, his Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood has scored several films, including this year’s Oscar-nominated (for Best Original Score) Phantom Thread score.

Starring Dakota Johnson and Chloë Grace Moretz, Suspiria will head to theaters November 2.