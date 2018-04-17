WATCH: Tom Yorke Sings A Cappella After Crowd Barrier Breaks

According to NME, a crowd barrier broke during Radiohead’s set at the Argentinian Tecnópolis festival this weekend. (One YouTuber described the incident as comparable to the scene in Selena when the stage starts to collapse.) The band’s performance of “The Gloaming” was interrupted in the chaos, but alas, the show must go on … if you’re Thom Yorke.

Watch below as the frontman continues on with the Hail To The Thief song sans band. Yep, Yorke went full-on a capella.

