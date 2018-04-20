Twenty One Pilots

© PictureGroup

WATCH: Twenty One Pilots Do 1Thing to Help the Environment

April 20, 2018
Maura O'Malley

In celebration of Earth's biggest day, Twenty One Pilots (joined by Shawn Hook, Jon Bellion, Tim McGraw, & Faith Hill) share a simple environmental life hack—it’s the #1Thing they do every day to make the world a little bit greener.

We’ll give you a hint: While they sing “I’ll keep the lights on in this place” in their song “Fall Away,” Twenty One Pilots stress the opposite in their day-to-day lives. Hear all about it in this exclusive video.

If everyone did just #1Thing each day to improve the environment, wouldn’t the world be a better place? Josh and Tyler of TOP seem to think so.

Check out our 1Thing sustainability initiative to see more artists share the #1Thing they do to help the environment.

Tags: 
Twenty One Pilots
Earth Day
1Thing
Sustainability
