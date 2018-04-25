You’ll Have to Wait Until the Album Drops to Hear New Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys have kept a fairly low profile up until recently. At the top of the year, the band announced its first show in over three years. A few months later, we found out that a new Arctic Monkeys album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, was set for a May 11 release.

And while many of us have been patiently waiting on the album’s lead single to drop, the band has confirmed that it’s, well, it’s not gonna happen. Not before the album’s released, at least.

Hear that? That’s the sound of heartbreak.

But fear not, AM fans! We’re just two weeks away from hearing the band’s sixth studio album in all its Brit-rock glory. We've waited five long years for this. Surely we can make it a few more weeks, right?

To help ease the pain, you can always pre-order the album here to ensure a full Arctic Monkeys blast will hit your ears the moment this collection of new tunes is released to the world. Plus, there’s the below, forty-second preview to hold you over until May 11. (Listen to that bad boy about a million times and bam! It's already album release day!)

The countdown is on.