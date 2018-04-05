You Need to Hear These Queens of the Stone Age & Run the Jewels Mashups

Fans are always creating mashups of their favorite artists’ music, but the latest project sounds seriously impressive. ToTom created not only one insanely good mashup of Queens of the Stone Age and Run the Jewels but an entire album of ‘em. 10 points for ToTom’s ingenuity.

Specifically, ToTom layered QOTSA frontman Josh Homme’s vocals over music produced by Run the Jewel’s El-P. Hear “Tangled Has It” below, and check out the entire mashup album, dubbed El Q, on ToTom’s YouTube channel!

It seems like El Q got the QOTSA stamp of approval, and El-P is totally into this “weird gift.” See their reactions below!