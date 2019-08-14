McDonald's Can Save You $5 on Your Bite of Las Vegas Ticket

Want to save $5 off your Bite of Las Vegas ticket? Just swing by McDonald's and pick up your discount now!

If you stop in at one of the participating greater Las Vegas-area McDonald's locations, just check out the Bite of Las Vegas display inside for your code word to get $5 off your general admission ticket to Bite 2019 on Sept. 14 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center!

Get on this offer now -- VIP tickets are already gone and this discount is the ONLY way to score tickets for just $20 (plus taxes and fees).

You can grab your discount at any of these area McDonald's restaurants: