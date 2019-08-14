Bite of Las Vegas McDonald's

McDonald's Can Save You $5 on Your Bite of Las Vegas Ticket

Find out how to get your $20 Bite ticket at these locations now!

August 14, 2019
Categories: 
Concerts
Events

Want to save $5 off your Bite of Las Vegas ticket? Just swing by McDonald's and pick up your discount now! 

Bite of Las Vegas 2019 Logo

If you stop in at one of the participating greater Las Vegas-area McDonald's locations, just check out the Bite of Las Vegas display inside for your code word to get $5 off your general admission ticket to Bite 2019 on Sept. 14 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center!

Get on this offer now -- VIP tickets are already gone and this discount is the ONLY way to score tickets for just $20 (plus taxes and fees).

You can grab your discount at any of these area McDonald's restaurants:

  • MLK/Craig: 1406 W. Craig Rd.
  • Rancho: 2851 W. Washington
  • Alta/Decatur: 4775 Alta Dr.
  • Paseo: 2650 W. Sahara
  • Henderson Walmart: 540 Marks St.
  • Maryland & Katie: 3815 S. Maryland Pkwy
  • Walmart Eastern: 2310 E. Serene Ave.
  • East Lake Mead: 1003 E. Lake Mead Blvd.
  • Sahara/Rainbow: 2340 S. Rainbow Blvd.
  • Paradise: 2248 Paradise Rd.
  • Sahara/Maryland: 1195 E. Sahara Ave.
  • Arville: 4401 W. Sahara Ave.
  • Charleston/Eastern: 2050 E. Charleston Blvd.
  • Washington/Buffalo: 7530 W. Washington Ave.
  • Ann/Simns: 2836 W. Ann Rd.
  • Trop & Pecos: 3229 E. Tropicana Ave.
  • Trop & 115: 3451 W. Tropicana Ave.
  • Trop/Maryland: 4855 S. Maryland Pkwy
  • Charleston/MLK: 1601 W. Charleston Blvd.
  • Sunset/Eastern: 2550 E. Sunset Blvd.
  • Windmill/Eastern: 8120 S. Eastern Ave.
  • Russell & Eastern: 6005 S. Eastern Ave.
  • Meadows Mall: 4300 Meadows Ln.
  • Paradise/Twain: 3700 Paradise Rd.
  • Walmart: 1807 W. Craig Rd.
  • Cheyenne: 911 E. Cheyenne

buy bite tickets

Tags: 
Bite of Las Vegas
mcdonalds
Las Vegas