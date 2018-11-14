Metallica, Foo Fighters To Play Tribute Concert For Chris Cornell
By: ANTHONY CAPOBIANCO
Rock lost one of its most powerful voices when Chris Cornell died in 2017. His family and bandmates have since received an endless outpouring of support from fellow artists and fans who want to shine a light on the stigma of mental illness and substance abuse.
Related: Chris Cornell Immortalized In Seattle
Up next is a Chris Cornell tribute concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California on January 16th, 2019. Foo Fighters, Metallica, Ryan Adams, as well as surviving members of Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog and Audioslave will all be there.
Proceeds from the concert will go to benefit the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation, which helps children facing homelessness, poverty, abuse, and neglect. A portion of the proceeds will also go towards EBMRF, which is geared towards finding a cure for the rare skin condition Epidermolysis Bullosa.
In May of 2017 we lost one of the most unique, distinctive, and game-changing voices in rock with the passing of Chris Cornell. Join us on January 16 at The Forum in Los Angeles as we get in on the celebration and pay tribute to a true one-of-a-kind talent. ・・・ Tickets on sale Friday, November 16th at 10 AM Pacific Time through Ticketmaster and will benefit the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation as well as @ebmrf. ・・・ #iamthehighway