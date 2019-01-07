'Bohemian Rhapsody' and Rami Malek Rock the Golden Globes

While many had their eyes on Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, and A Star Is Born at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, it was another massive music movie that took home the top honors.

Bohemian Rhapsody was the champion of the Best Motion Picture - Drama category on Sunday night. The story of Queen and their iconic frontman Freddie Mercury was unstoppable, with the top grossing music biopic of all time besting Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, If Beal Street Could Talk, and the Cooper and Gaga remake of A Star Is Born. Rami Malek also won the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his transformation into Mercury.

“Thank you to Freddie Mercury for giving me the joy of a lifetime" Malek said from the stage. "This is for and because of you."

Congrats to #RamiMalek and the whole @BoRhapMovie team! Much deserved honors --------for an incredibly entertaining and moving film ✨#GoldenbGlobes — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 7, 2019

In December, Bohemian Rhapsody edged ahead of Straight Outta Compton to become the biggest music biopic of all time, defying critics and reenergizing fandom for one of the world's most unique and successful bands. The film tells the origin story of the group, and follows the personal and professional struggles of Mercury on their way to their legendary performance at Live Aid.

Lady Gaga was not without a win though, taking home the trophy for Best Original Song with Mark Ronson for "Shallow." You can check out the full list of winners below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close - The Wife

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Green Book

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale - Vice

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Kominsky Method

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Director – Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuaron - Roma

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Roma

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Clarkson - Sharp Objects

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie - Green Book

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Shallow” - A Star Is Born

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Justin Hurwitz - First Man

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal

Best Television Series – Drama

The Americans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Richard Madden - Bodyguard

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method