Cage The Elephant and Beck Join Forces for "Night Running"

Cage The Elephant offered up another preview to their upcoming album Social Cues on Thursday, this time with an assist from Beck.

"Night Running" finds the two alt heroes trading verses from the center of a swirling reggae groove, riding a dark vibe into the moonlight. The track is one of the most anticipated from Social Cues, due out on April 19th.

Related: Cage the Elephant Reveal Searing New Song "House Of Glass"

The band's fifth studio album follows the 2015 GRAMMY-winning Tell Me I'm Pretty, and explores the end of singer Matt Shultz's relationship through emotional storytelling and well crafted characters. "Night Running" is the third sample from Social Cues, following "House Of Glass" and the band's 8th #1 Alternative hit "Ready To Let Go"

Both Beck and Cage The Elephant will co-headline the The Night Running Tour starting in July. They have partnered up with PLUS1 to donate one dollar from every ticket sold to work towards ending hunger in the communities they perform in. You can find the full list of dates here.

You can pre-order Social Cues here.