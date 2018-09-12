Elle King Details New ‘Shake The Spirit’ Album

A new trailer, release date, and a live performance from the singer’s sophomore effort

September 12, 2018
Michael Cerio
Elle King

Everyone is ready for Elle King to return. After an initial tease with her single “Shame” last month, the singer has unveiled all the specifics for her upcoming second studio album.

Shake The Spirit will be released on October 19th and will feature contributions from acclaimed producer Greg Kurstin and Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard. According to a statement from King, making Shake The Spirit was like “shaking myself awake.”

“Making the album not only changed my life, it saved my life” she explains.

Elle has also offered up a live version of the album’s second song release. “Good Thing Gone” gets an emotional performance in London in this newly released clip.

Below you can find the album’s tracklist, as well as our talk earlier this year with King. Watch as she describes the making of the album and some of her most memorable moments.

Shake The Spirit

Talk of the Town 

Baby Outlaw

Shame 

Man's Man 

Naturally Pretty Girls

Told You So

Good Thing Gone 

Runaway 

It Girl 

Ram Jam 

Sober 

Chained (feat. Cameron Neal) 

Little Bit of Lovin’ 

