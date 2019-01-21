RÜFÜS DU SOL Brings the Vibes in This Intimate Performance of "Treat You Better"

Treat yourself as the band takes it to the small stage, and prepares for a 2019 tour

January 21, 2019
Michael Cerio

After making a big atmospheric splash with SOLACE in 2018, RÜFÜS DU SOL already has plotted a path forward for their sweeping sounds in the new year.

The electronic Australian trio will set off on a North American tour, starting with the big spotlight of Coachella in April. From their the band takes their tour across the country with dates stretching into October.

Before you check out the emotional soundscapes crafted by RÜFÜS DU SOL in person, get an intimate preview of the band performing "Treat You Better" above. The song is the kinetic kickoff to SOLACE, and serves as an excellent example of the world-building and pop sincerity that these three from down under have accomplished.

You can check out the band's full list of upcoming tour dates here.

