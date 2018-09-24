EXCLUSIVE: Watch An Acoustic Classic Cut From Father John Misty

This Friday, Father John Misty will release a live album recorded at Jack White's Third Man Records in Nashville. Father John Misty: Live At Third Man Records is a stripped-down affair and will feature songs from Misty's first three albums.

Not featured on the tracklist is "Now I'm Learning To Love The War." However, the song was performed in a similar style when the singer sat with us earlier this year. In an intimate setting, Misty performed the Fear Fun classic and you can watch it, only here.

“Now I'm Learning To Love The War” is one of five songs the singer performed exclusively for us. Make sure you’re back here next Monday for another exclusive performance, and check out Father John Misty on tour. You can see the full list of shows here.

