The 'Game of Thrones' Inspired 'For The Throne' Album Has Arrived
The Lumineers, Mumford & Sons, and more deliver songs from Westeros
If you're looking for a proper soundtrack to fire you up for the ultimate battle against the White Walkers, For The Throne is here to transport you to the dark and fearful world of Westeros.
Solely inspired by Game Of Thrones, the album is packed with performances from Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, The National, Travis Scott, Ellie Goulding, and more, all adding their touch to the themes of Thrones.
Related: Florence and The Machine Premiere a New Song During 'Game of Thrones'
For The Throne is dark and brooding, reflecting the current climate at Winterfell before death arrives. Shifting from somber Rock to moody Hip Hop, with a dash of sincere songwriting, the album centers on false kings, false gods, and the struggle for power and life.
The collection is the perfect appetizer for the upcoming third episode of the final season, as The Battle Of Winterfell looms. The record-breaking battle is said to be the longest in television and film history, taking 55 days to film.
For The Throne comes in an amazing 11 different vinyl styles, including 9 house crest editions. It is now available everywhere. You can find the full tracklist below.
01. “Kingdom Of One” – Maren Morris
02. “Power Is Power” – SZA, The Weeknd, Travis Scott
03. “Nightshade” – The Lumineers
04. “Hollow Crown” – Ellie Goulding
05. “Baptize Me” – X Ambassadors featuring Jacob Banks
06. “Too Many Gods” – A$AP Rocky & Joey Bada$$
07. “Turn On Me” – The National
08. “From The Grave” – James Arthur
09. “Me Traicionaste” – ROSALÍA featuring A.CHAL
10. “When I Lie” (Remix) – Lil Peep featuring Ty Dolla $ign
11. “Love Can Kill” – Lennon Stella
12. “Wolf At Your Door” – Chloe x Halle
13. “Devil In Your Eye” – Mumford & Sons
14. “Pray (High Valyrian)” – Matt Bellamy