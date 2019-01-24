Gerard Way Scorches Through a Cover of "Hazy Shade Of Winter" for His New Netflix Series

The anticipation is building for The Umbrella Academy.

The Netflix series based on the award-winning comics and graphic novels by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, tells the story of a family of superheroes who only have days to stop the end of the world. The show stars Ellen Page and Mary J. Blige, and hits the streaming service on February 15th.

Along with the series comes some new music from the former My Chemical Romance frontman, who today released his full version of "Hazy Shade Of Winter", which has been making appearances in the trailer. Way once again joins forces with MCR guitarist Ray Toro, who jumped on the song "Getting Down The Germs" last year. Together they take the Simon & Garfunkel song to aggressive new heights.

Check our their cover above, and the latest trailer for The Umbrella Academy below.