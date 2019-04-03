How RÜFÜS DU SOL Plans to Do Coachella Different

The hypnotic, atmospheric sounds of RÜFÜS DU SOL are prime for a special experience at Coachella, and next weekend they'll get their chance. The SOLACE singers will debut a special short film at the festival's Antarctic Projection Dome, an 11,000 square foot structure custom-built to escape the heat and reality during the three-day event in California.

RÜFÜS DU SOL will roll out a visual for their song "Underwater", directed by James Frost. The 360-degree multimedia work will surround fans who can watch it throughout the weekend, and find a different way to connect through a combination of technology and art. You can see a sample below.

In addition to the film the trio will also be performing on the first night of the festival, kicking off the first weekend on April 12th. They continue to convert fans across the country with emotional soundscapes, and will kick off a North American tour after two weekends at Coachella.

All domes aside, you can check out an exclusive, and more intimate performance of "Treat You Better" from RÜFÜS DU SOL below.