The Lineup for Woodstock 50 Has Been Revealed, Featuring The Killers, The Black Keys, and Jay-Z

The official lineup has been announced for Woodstock 50.

On August 16th, 17th, and 18th over 100,000 are expected to gather in Watkins Glen, NY to celebrate the original festival which helped shape the musical landscape and will forever be a cultural touchstone. The 50th anniversary of the landmark event will be headlined by The Killers, Miley Cyrus, Dead & Company, The Black Keys, Chance The Rapper, Jay-Z, Imagine Dragons, Halsey and several others.

Tickets for Woodstock 50 will go on sale April 22nd.

As promised, the bill mixes some legacy artists like Santana and Robert Plant with today's elite performers. There is also a healthy mix of rock, pop, and hip hop across the three days in upstate NY.

You can find the full list of artists listed by day below.

Friday August 16th: The Killers, Miley Cyrus, Santana, The Lumineers, The Raconteurs, Robert Plant, John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Run the Jewels, The Head and the Heart, Maggie Rogers, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Anderson East, Princess Nokia, John Sebastian

Saturday August 17th: Dead and Company, Chance the Rapper, Black Keys, Sturgill Simpson, Greta Van Fleet, Portugal. The Man, Leon Bridges, Gary Clark Jr., Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeroes, Dawes, Margo Price, Country Joe and the Fish, Rival Sons, Emily King, Soccer Mommy, Taylor Bennett

Sunday August 18th: Jay-Z, Imagine Dragons, Halsey, Cage The Elephant, Brandi Carlile, Janelle Monae, Young The Giant, Courtney Barnett, Common, Vince Staples, Judah and the Lion, Earl Sweatshirt, Boygenius, the Zombies, Canned Heat, Hot Tuna, Pussy Riot, Cherry Glazerr

For more information on tickets, check out Woodstock.com.