Morrissey To Cover Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, And Joni Mitchell For His Upcoming Album

The cover of "Back On The Chain Gang" which Morrissey offered up last month, appears to be just the beginning of The Smiths singer's newfound inspiration. On his website Wednesday, Morrissey revealed the tracklist for an upcoming album titled California Son.

The collection of covers features songs by Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Roy Orbison, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, and several other artists. No release date or other information is available at this time, other than that it will be produced by Joe Chiccarelli. Chiccarelli worked previously with Morrissey on his Low in High School album, and has several GRAMMY awards, working with artists like The White Stripes, The Shins, and My Morning Jacket.

Here is the full tracklist for California Son.

"Morning Starship" (Jobriath)

"Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow" (Joni Mitchell)

"Only A Pawn In Their Game" (Bob Dylan)

"Suffer The Little Children" (Buffy Sainte Marie)

"Days Of Decision" (Phil Ochs)

"It’s Over" (Roy Orbison)

"Wedding Bell Blues" (Laura Nyro)

"Loneliness Remembers What Happiness Forgets" (Dionne Warwick)

"Lady Willpower" (Gary Puckett & the Union Gap)

"When You Close Your Eyes" (Carly Simon)

"Lenny’s Tune" (Tim Hardin)

"Some Say I Got Devil" (Melanie)

For more Morrissey, check out his Pretenders cover released last month. The song serves as a bonus track to his most recent album reissue, Low in High School, which is available on vinyl December 7th.

