SCREENSHOTS: All the Best Movie and TV Trailers From the Super Bowl

From 'Avengers: Endgame' to 'Game Of Thrones', most of the action took place in the commercials on Sunday

February 4, 2019
Michael Cerio
Super Bowl

Kevin C. Cox / Staff

As they sweep up the confetti from Super Bowl LIII, it's clear that the brightest star of Sunday was the commercials. The scoring was low on the field, but the action was elevated on the screen for new looks at some of the most anticipated movies and TV shows of the year. From a worried Captain America for Avengers: Endgame to a Game Of Thrones dragon igniting a Bud Light commercial, these are best trailers that kept us watching through the big game.

Avengers: Endgame

The Handmaid's Tale

Captain Marvel

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw​

Game Of Thrones x Bud Light

The Twilight Zone

Our Planet

Hanna

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

Toy Story 4

