SCREENSHOTS: Idris Elba Is a DJ and a Nanny in the First Trailer for Netflix's 'Turn Up Charlie'

What doesn't Idris Elba do?

The actor and Sexiest Man Alive will be seen this month as a struggle DJ, who is given a chance if he agrees to become a nanny. Turn Up Charlie is a new eight episode series, debuting on Netflix on March 15th.

In addition to being an all-around amazing actor, Elba does more than dabble as a DJ. He has spun for events for the NBA and BET, and scratched for Pharoahe Monch on his 2011 album. He is also set to perform at Coachella in April.

Idris hasn't abandoned acting for the ones and twos though. In addition to Turn Up Charlie, Elba is set to star in the upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff with The Rock and Jason Statham, and is now filming a new version of Cats alongside Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson.

