St. Vincent Celebrates GRAMMY Win With New "Masseduction" Video

A whole new audience got to experience the awesomeness of St. Vincent on Sunday, as the singer performed with Best New Artist winner Dua Lipa during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards. After a performance weaving in and out of her song "Masseduction", the GRAMMY-winning Best Rock Song has received a proper video.

Featuring nuclear clouds and a headdress made of hands, Annie Clark sings in the trippy clip, alternating herself with hypnotizing images. St. Vincent not only won Best Rock Song at the GRAMMYs on Sunday, but also Best Recording Package for her album of the same name.

Related: 2019 GRAMMY Awards Full List of Winners

You can watch St. Vincent's GRAMMY performance below.