The Strumbellas Throw a Bowling Dance Party in Their New "Salvation" Video

What's more fun than dancing? Maybe dancing with your family? Ooh, or dancing with your family in a bowling alley while The Strumbellas provide the soundtrack!

The Toronto six-piece is back and are out to have the most fun you can have in rented shoes for their new "Salvation" video. As the band plays their ridiculously catchy new single, they ask families to create their own dance routine. The results are sweet and simple, with a touch of jazz hands. It's like Dancing With The Stars, but you get Uncle Vince instead of Sharna Burgess as a partner.

Related: Shaq, Mumford & Sons and Others Join Kelly Clarkson on ‘Since U Been Gone’

"Salvation" is the first single for The Strumbellas upcoming fourth album. It's their first new song since their 2016 album Hope, which featured the unforgettable alternative number one "Spirits."